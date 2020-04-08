× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Edgar Leroy “Ed” Lewis, 86, died Thursday, April 1, 2020 at his home in Festus, Missouri. He was born December 5, 1933 in Jewett, Missouri, a son of Robert Lee and Virginia Helen (Wray) Lewis.

Mr. Lewis married Mildred Marie King March 13, 1954 in Marquand. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include children Kenneth (Karen) Lewis of Ste. Genevieve County, Kathy (Jim) Liggett of Ironton, Patricia Berry of Wentzville, Missouri and Tish (James) Pruitt of Festus; brother John (Mary) Lewis of Malden, Missouri; sisters Mabelle Wells of Fredericktown and Nancy (Ronnie) Crowell also of Fredericktown; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Ed was a minister at Black Mountain Baptist Church near Fredericktown for several years. His greatest joy was his church and his family.

A graveside service was held Friday, April 3, 2020 at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Children’s Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.

