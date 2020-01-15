Edgar Levi Hamblin Jr., 90, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born October 5, 1929 in Coldwater, Missouri, a son of Edgar Levi Sr. and Margaret Adaline (Settle) Hamblin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
Mr. Hamblin married Virginia Berniece Sample May 14, 1955 in Tunica, Mississippi. She survives in Fredericktown.
You have free articles remaining.
Other survivors include sons Melvin (Katherine) Hamblin and Donald Hamblin, both of Fredericktown; daughters Barbara Powell and Debra (Richard) Lamb also of Fredericktown; sisters Thelma Lowery of Arnold, Missouri and Marilyn (David) Stroup of Fredericktown; sister-in-law Bruna Hamblin of Duncan, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Edgar was a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Coldwater Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral services were Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Phillips officiating. Interment was at the Marcus Cemetery in Fredericktown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.