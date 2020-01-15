{{featured_button_text}}
Edgar Levi Hamblin Jr., 90, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born October 5, 1929 in Coldwater, Missouri, a son of Edgar Levi Sr. and Margaret Adaline (Settle) Hamblin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.

Mr. Hamblin married Virginia Berniece Sample May 14, 1955 in Tunica, Mississippi. She survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include sons Melvin (Katherine) Hamblin and Donald Hamblin, both of Fredericktown; daughters Barbara Powell and Debra (Richard) Lamb also of Fredericktown; sisters Thelma Lowery of Arnold, Missouri and Marilyn (David) Stroup of Fredericktown; sister-in-law Bruna Hamblin of Duncan, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Edgar was a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Coldwater Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral services were Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Phillips officiating. Interment was at the Marcus Cemetery in Fredericktown.

