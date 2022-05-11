Edgar Monroe Willcutt, 80, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at his home in Fredericktown. Edgar was born February 28,1942 in Higginson, Arkansas to Marjorie and Leamon Willcutt.

Edgar was preceded in death by his parents; brother Troy Lee; brothers-in-law Mac McMullin and Bill Smallwood; and nephews Jason and Adam Willcutt.

Edgar is survived by his wife Benita Willcutt; children Deanne (Dave) Conterio, Sara (Paul) Sherrill, Benny (Susan) Vaughn and Karen (Chris) Rothermel; sister Glenda (Mac) McMullin; brothers Charles (CJ) Willcutt and Odell (Nell) Willcutt; grandchildren John Rothermel, Jessica Smallen, Becky Conterio, Katie Conterio, Claire Bottom, Cole Sellers, Timmy Conterio, Chase Sellers, Layne Bottom, Allison Sellers and Gwendolyn Bottom; great-grandchild Brielle Smallen; and nieces and nephews Nicky Rios, Delores McMullin, Michael McMullin, Tia Peterson, Shellie Willcutt, Jason Willcutt and Jonathan Willcutt.

Edgar worked for the Asplundh Tree Expert Company for over 40 years as a foreman, receiving multiple awards, recognition certificates and letters for his service.

Edgar was a member of the Twelve Mile Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, teller of jokes and prankster. He enjoyed all things outdoors and would give you the shirt off his back. Above all, our dad was the proudest of his children and grandchildren. He could not stop talking about them and his love for them and their accomplishments in life.

We all know that right now he is enjoying a bologna sandwich, watching WWE and smiling down on all of us.

A memorial service was held Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel.