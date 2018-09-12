Edith Genira (Pogue) Henry, 83, of Hudson, Illinois, died Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 at Heritage Health Center in Normal, Illinois. She was born September 18, 1934 in Arcadia, to the Rev. Curtis and Mildred (Gibbons) Pogue.
She married Reginald Denton Henry October 23, 1954, in Roselle. He preceded her in death in 2013.
Also preceding Mrs. Henry in death were her parents; brother Lyle Pogue; brothers-in-law Homer Robinson and Phillip Henry and sister-in-law Ella Mae Henry.
Survivors include Mrs. Henry's children Sheryl Henry (Tom) Jenkins of Hudson, Illinois, Kim (Charles) Smith of Carlock, Illinois, Renee (Randy) Miller of Hudson, Michel (Christopher) Epps of Deltaville, Virginia and Buck (Taunia) Henry of West Salem, Ohio; 17 grandchildren, Regan Jenkins, Adam Jenkins, Dawn Jones, Nicole Buddenhagen, Mistie Maisch, Krista Smith, Ashleigh Thompson, Sarah Locke, Caleb Miller, Samaria Henry, Josiah Henry, Isaiah Henry, Nehemiah Henry, Judaea Henry, Moriah Henry, Elijah Henry, and Alexandria Henry; 30 great grandchildren; her sister, Carol Robinson of St. Louis; her sister-in-law, Shirley Henry and her brother-in-law, Howard (Sue) Henry, both of Roselle; and a beloved extended family in Missouri and beyond.
Edith loved her family, children and music. She traveled extensively, visiting every state and many countries. She was an active member of East White Oak Bible Church and a dedicated supporter of agriculture through her involvement in Illinois State University and FFA. She was employed as a secretary at ISU for many years.
Funeral services were Sunday, September 2, 2018 at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial was in the Sebastian cemetery near Fredericktown.
