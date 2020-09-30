Edith Jane (Yamnitz) Propst, 79, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. Edith was born October 7, 1940 the daughter of Lancie and Irene Yamnitz of Patton, Missouri.

She married Glenwood Howard Propst June 1, 1957 at Patton United Methodist Church. They welcomed their first-born son Randy (Cindy) Propst in 1958. Daughter Tammy (Richard) VanGennip was born in 1959 and daughter Tina (Scott) Henderson completed the family in 1965.

She leaves behind five grandchildren Amber (Joey) Beard of Jackson, Tyler (Laura) Propst of Jackson, Drew (Faith) Henderson of Fredericktown, Riley Henderson of Fredericktown, and Trevor Propst of Cape Girardeau; and six great-grandchildren Brady, August and Halle Beard, Addilyn and Brinnly Henderson, and Maria Propst. Edith also enjoyed spending time with her sister Kathy (Joe) Venneman of Patton and sister-in-law Joyce Yamnitz of Sedgewickville. Additional survivors are sister-in-law Shirley (Pap) Seabaugh of Foristell, Joyce Nations of Farmington, and many nieces, nephews.

Edith was proceeded in death by her parents; brothers Ronald and Carl Yamnitz; sisters-in-law Sharon and Sue Propst and three great-grand angels.