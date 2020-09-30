Edith Jane (Yamnitz) Propst, 79, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. Edith was born October 7, 1940 the daughter of Lancie and Irene Yamnitz of Patton, Missouri.
She married Glenwood Howard Propst June 1, 1957 at Patton United Methodist Church. They welcomed their first-born son Randy (Cindy) Propst in 1958. Daughter Tammy (Richard) VanGennip was born in 1959 and daughter Tina (Scott) Henderson completed the family in 1965.
She leaves behind five grandchildren Amber (Joey) Beard of Jackson, Tyler (Laura) Propst of Jackson, Drew (Faith) Henderson of Fredericktown, Riley Henderson of Fredericktown, and Trevor Propst of Cape Girardeau; and six great-grandchildren Brady, August and Halle Beard, Addilyn and Brinnly Henderson, and Maria Propst. Edith also enjoyed spending time with her sister Kathy (Joe) Venneman of Patton and sister-in-law Joyce Yamnitz of Sedgewickville. Additional survivors are sister-in-law Shirley (Pap) Seabaugh of Foristell, Joyce Nations of Farmington, and many nieces, nephews.
Edith was proceeded in death by her parents; brothers Ronald and Carl Yamnitz; sisters-in-law Sharon and Sue Propst and three great-grand angels.
Edith worked at Angelica Uniform Company for 20 years until the business closed. She worked for Cap America for 3 years and retired in 2000 to join her husband in the family car business. Edith detailed cars for Glen’s Auto Sales and loved to travel around helping with dealer trades. She enjoyed getting to visit new places and spend quality time with her husband.
She was a member of Patton United Methodist Church where she participated in the choir, assisted with meals, and was active with Vacation Bible School. Edith’s greatest joy was cooking for her family and having Sunday dinners together. She was an excellent seamstress, making clothing, bows, and costumes for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials can take the form of contributions to Patton United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Funeral Service will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Liley Funeral Home in Patton with the Rev. David McCutcheon and the Rev. Doug Booth officiating. Burial followed in the Patton Cemetery.
