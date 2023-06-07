Edith Marie Link, 71, died Monday, May 29, 2023. She was born July 16, 1951, in Ironton, Missouri, the daughter of George and Ola Link.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Earnest McDowell, Curtis Link, and Harry Link.

Edith is survived by brother Ray (Candi) Link and sisters Norma Helms, Ethel (Raymond) Rehkop, Ida (Donald) Firebaugh, Doris Young (Seborn Cole), and Vada (Jimmy) Settle.

Edith was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed having company, watching cartoons, being outside, and going for rides.

Funeral services were Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel.