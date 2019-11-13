Edna Mae Miller, 58, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was born February 28, 1961 at Fredericktown, the daughter of Lonnie and Charnelsey (Schanda) Darnell.
Edna was preceded in death by her father Lonnie Darnell, sister Paula Darnell Thompson and step-daughter Kerri Miller Guinn.
Edna is survived by her mother Charnelsey Darnell, her husband Richard Miller whom she married March 14, 1991 at Fredericktown; son Justin (Kim) Bacon; brothers Ronnie Darnell and Mike Darnell; step-daughter Debbie (Roger) Gibson; grandchildren Khristian Guinn, Megan (Collin) Vasquez, Jennifer Peterson, Stephanie Peterson, Brittany (Billy) Underwood, Callie (Jesse) Reeder, Emily (Matt) Schaefer and Dane Gibson; and great grandchildren Mason, Lincoln, Barrett and Beau.
Edna was of the Assembly of God Faith. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and enjoyed antiques and auctions.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Clyde Bess Sr. and Pastor Brian Mills officiating. Interment will be at Barrett Cemetery.
