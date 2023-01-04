Edward A. Baumgarth, 73, of Jonesburg, Missouri, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born April 2, 1948 to Alwin and Ida J. Baumgarth.

Mr. Baumgarth was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife Brenda Mackey; children Christopher Baumgarth and Tiffany (Baumgarth) McMillan; sister Eleanor Wilke of Fredericktown; grandchildren, Marcus (fiancé Melissa Ott) Baumgarth, Kylee McMillan, Mason Baumgarth, Addyson McMillan, Shane Lender, and Robin (Caleb) Buck; and his nieces, Jennifer (Kevin) Dodd, of Fredericktown, and Cindy (Bob) Bilbrey.

Edward graduated with the class of 1966 from St. Charles High School. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and was stationed on the USS Telfair.

He resided in St. Charles, Missouri for most of his life and was active in the community. He was a Kiwanis Club member and served as president in 1981.

An avid entrepreneur, Edward had a zest for life and made many friends over the course of operating and owning several businesses.

In later years, he enjoyed being stopped by those who wanted to share with him their fond memories of growing up at Fun World Skate Center (also New Spirit Skate Center), living in Knight’s Mobile Home Park, shopping at McKinnley School Mall, or eating lunch at Annie’s Country Buffet.

Edward measured success by the relationships he made and the positive mark he left on others.

Edward was laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.