Edward Keith "Ed" Moyers, 76, died Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his home in Fredericktown. He was born December 19, 1944 in Fredericktown to Harry Eugene and Edna Leola (McDaniel) Moyers.

Mr. Moyers married Theresa Elaine Wafton September 30, 1989. She survives in Fredericktown.

Mr. Moyer was preceded in death his parents and by four sisters.

Besides his wife, Mr. Moyers' other survivors include daughters Denise (Dennis) Kinkead of Libertyville, Cathy (Gabe) Swinford of Fredericktown, Elizabeth Moyers of Fredericktown, and Casey (Joel) Miller of Kansas City, Kansas; son Coty (Codi) Moyers of Desloge, Missouri; brother Harry (Sandra) Moyers Jr. of Fredericktown; sisters Delores (Bill) Pogue of Fredericktown and Grace (William H.) Thomas of Fredericktown; eleven grandchildren with one arriving March 2, 2021; and five great grandchildren.

Ed was a United States Navy Veteran. He worked as a pipe fitter for Chrysler, Union 136 in St. Louis and enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching college football and was a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Most of all, he enjoyed the time spent with his family.

Funeral services were Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Doyle Williamson and Bro. Gene Proffer officiating. Interment was in the Christian Cemetery in Fredericktown.

