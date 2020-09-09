× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edward Milburn Kimble, 87, of Shiloh, Illinois died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Desloge, Missouri. He was born December 13, 1932 in Tyronza, Arkansas, a son of Earnest and Myrtle (Harris) Kimble.

On April 26, 1969 in St. Louis, Mr. Kimble married Martha Jane Williams who preceded him in death December 31, 2015. Besides his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by one son, Leland Scaggs; one brother and two sisters.

Survivors include daughters Debra Macaulay and husband, Dennis Kuepfert of Bismarck, Missouri and Diana Welge of Belleville, Illinois; son Richard Scaggs and wife Cathy of Jackson, Missouri; sister Mary Evelyn of Pocahontas, Arkansas; ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Edward was a United States Army veteran. He was a Mason in the St. Louis area and a Korean War veteran. He was a machinist for a screws and bolts manufacturing company. His hobbies included collecting stamps and cooking, and he was an avid reader of religious history.

A memorial service was held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Raymond Michael officiating. Interment was at Ashlock Cemetery in Silver Mines, Missouri.

