{{featured_button_text}}
Edward Weldon Stewart III

Edward Weldon Stewart III, 72, of Lesterville, died September 2, 2019, at his home. He was born December 21, 1946, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the son of Alta Kretschmar and Edward Weldon Stewart II.

Ed married Deborah Schaumann May 15, 1976 in St. Louis. 

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Stewart and Alta Kretschmar, and one daughter, Callie Stewart.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Ed is survived by his wife Debby Stewart of Lesterville; sons Micah Stewart and wife Shannon of Farmington, Caleb Stewart and wife Holly of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Evan Stewart and wife Paige of St. Charles, Missouri; daughters, Josie Stewart of Columbia, Missouri and Erika Jones and husband Tim of Farmington; eight grandchildren; sisters Linda Taylor and husband Dick of Ballwin, Missouri and Brenda Sumner and husband Joel of Tennessee. Ed will be deeply missed by his family and friends who will mourn his passing.

He attended the Praise Temple Church in Marquand and Grace Family Outreach Church in Park Hills. Ed loved deer hunting and hog hunting. He was a political activist, writing letters to the editor with all his concerns for county and country. Ed loved sharing his faith with anyone who would listen, but his greatest joy was helping and taking care of his children.

Graveside Services were at Thursday, September 5, Walker Branch Cemetery with Caleb Stewart officiating. Arrangements were by McSpadden Funeral Home, in Lesterville.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments