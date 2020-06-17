Eldon Eugene "Dan" Daniel, 83, of Nashville, Tennessee died Sunday June 7, 2020 in Vistas Healthcare in Lecanto, FL. He was born February 2, 1937 in Greenville, Illinois, son of Otho Leland Daniel and Hazel Mae Frank Daniel.
Mr. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; wife Evelyn "Cricket" (Powell) Daniel, who died in 1999; and brothers Clifford and Richard Daniel.
Survivors include daughters Ronnie (D.J.) Monroe of Homosassa, FL, Angela (Joey) Isakson of LaGrange, Tennessee, and Geraldine Day of Arizona; son Tim Daniel of Nashville; sister Gloria (Hal) Bishop of Marquand; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Daniel was a retired Tech Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force where he was a refrigeration/air conditioner technician. After retiring from the Air Force, he was employed with Nashville Mills as a service technician and a truck driver. He loved driving trucks and collecting John Deere tractors.
A graveside funeral service was held Wednesday June 10, 2020 at in Paulk Cemetery in Worth County, Tennessee with the Rev. Morgan Harris officiating. Arrangements were handled by Lovein Funeral Home, Nashville.
