Eleanor Pauline Trondle
Eleanor Pauline Trondle

Obits

Eleanor Pauline Trondle, 96, of Fredericktown, died Monday, May 3, 2021 at Stockhoff Nursing Home in Fredericktown. She was born July 9, 1924 in Buckhorn, Missouri to Columbus and Minnie May (Combs) Darnell.

September 30, 1950 she married Martin Carl Trondle who preceded her in death.

Mrs. Trondle is survived by a niece Wilma Lunsford of Fredericktown and nephew Travis Hinkle of St. Louis.

Eleanor was a machine operator at a paper manufacturing company and was of the catholic faith.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

