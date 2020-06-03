Elizabeth Ann Blyze

Her family was everything to her. She loved her parents dearly and knew they would move mountains to help her. She was proud of her dad and all that he had done for her. Liz would not bat an eye when she told you that her mother was her saving grace and her best friend. She would have fought a bear for her brothers and no one should ever say anything negative about them when she could hear it. Liz could talk for hours about her nieces and nephews. There wasn’t one of them that she wouldn’t spoil, given the chance. Her children were absolutely her world. She was so proud of what they had become. She knew that they knew that they were loved. They were her crowning achievement and she wouldn’t hesitate to let you know it.