Elizabeth Ann Blyze, 36, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home. She was born on November 17, 1983 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Pat (Cat) Blyze and Becky (Scott) Mull.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her grandmother Mary Lou Bumbalough; grandparents Alfred James Blyze and Verna Lee Blyze; uncles Clyde Nelson Blyze and Jim Halpin; and aunt Ruth Foulon.
Survivors include son Ethan Edward Tinker; daughters Madison Elizabeth Tinker and Faith Lynn Majors; brothers Matthew (Kristin) Blyze, James “Daniel” Blyze and Will (Teresa) Blyze; and sisters Graci Blyze and Jessica Beaty.
To her family, she was Liz, to her friends, she was Lizzy. All too often, her mother was yelling ELIZABETH! She was the mother to three beautiful, thoughtful children. She was a caring and compassionate daughter. A loving and sometimes aggravating sister. And, if she counted you as one of her friends, a loyal and faithful confidant.
Her smile was infectious and could soften even the hardest of hearts. Her laugh came easy and often. If she thought you needed help, she was as doting as a mother hen. She didn’t sing often, but when she thought no one was around or listening, her voice was beautiful and lifting. She was quick to lend a hand and not expect a thing in return. Liz was a kind beautiful soul, but if you made her mad… Hell hath no fury.
Her family was everything to her. She loved her parents dearly and knew they would move mountains to help her. She was proud of her dad and all that he had done for her. Liz would not bat an eye when she told you that her mother was her saving grace and her best friend. She would have fought a bear for her brothers and no one should ever say anything negative about them when she could hear it. Liz could talk for hours about her nieces and nephews. There wasn’t one of them that she wouldn’t spoil, given the chance. Her children were absolutely her world. She was so proud of what they had become. She knew that they knew that they were loved. They were her crowning achievement and she wouldn’t hesitate to let you know it.
She loved animals. Her musical interests were diverse and she would listen for hours. Don’t try to change the channel when "90 Day Fiance" is on television or be prepared to be yelled at. She was great at giving advice; not so great at taking it. She was loving, to a fault. She might have been small in stature, but her heart was as big as the sky.
Elizabeth enjoyed animals, fishing, dogs, and anything the kids wanted to do. She loved the river and cooking.
Funeral services were Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Kenneth Blyze officiating. Interment was held in Revelle Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.