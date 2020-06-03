You are the owner of this article.
Elizabeth Ann Blyze
Obits

Elizabeth Ann Blyze, 36, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home. She was born on November 17, 1983 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Pat (Cat) Blyze and Becky (Scott) Mull.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her grandmother Mary Lou Bumbalough; grandparents Alfred James Blyze and Verna Lee Blyze; uncles Clyde Nelson Blyze and Jim Halpin; and aunt Ruth Foulon.

Survivors include son Ethan Edward Tinker; daughters Madison Elizabeth Tinker and Faith Lynn Majors; brothers Matthew (Kristin) Blyze, James “Daniel” Blyze and Will (Teresa) Blyze; and sisters Graci Blyze and Jessica Beaty.

To her family, she was Liz, to her friends, she was Lizzy. All too often, her mother was yelling ELIZABETH! She was the mother to three beautiful, thoughtful children. She was a caring and compassionate daughter. A loving and sometimes aggravating sister. And, if she counted you as one of her friends, a loyal and faithful confidant.

Her smile was infectious and could soften even the hardest of hearts. Her laugh came easy and often. If she thought you needed help, she was as doting as a mother hen. She didn’t sing often, but when she thought no one was around or listening, her voice was beautiful and lifting. She was quick to lend a hand and not expect a thing in return. Liz was a kind beautiful soul, but if you made her mad… Hell hath no fury.

Her family was everything to her. She loved her parents dearly and knew they would move mountains to help her. She was proud of her dad and all that he had done for her. Liz would not bat an eye when she told you that her mother was her saving grace and her best friend. She would have fought a bear for her brothers and no one should ever say anything negative about them when she could hear it. Liz could talk for hours about her nieces and nephews. There wasn’t one of them that she wouldn’t spoil, given the chance. Her children were absolutely her world. She was so proud of what they had become. She knew that they knew that they were loved. They were her crowning achievement and she wouldn’t hesitate to let you know it.

She loved animals. Her musical interests were diverse and she would listen for hours. Don’t try to change the channel when "90 Day Fiance" is on television or be prepared to be yelled at. She was great at giving advice; not so great at taking it. She was loving, to a fault. She might have been small in stature, but her heart was as big as the sky.

Elizabeth enjoyed animals, fishing, dogs, and anything the kids wanted to do. She loved the river and cooking.

Funeral services were Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Kenneth Blyze officiating. Interment was held in Revelle Cemetery.

