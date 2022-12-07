 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elizabeth June Shaffer

  • 0

Elizabeth “June” Shaffer, 80, died Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born May 23, 1942, at Gasconade County, Missouri, the daughter of Stanley and Leah Bialczyk.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Thurman Cecil “Bill” Shaffer, whom she married January 27, 1959, in Silva, Missouri; sisters Mary Ann Simpson and Nettie Barton; and brother Joseph Bialczyk.

Elizabeth is survived by son Thurman Cecil (Brigitte) Shaffer; daughters Sue (Roger) Pogue, Carol June Shaffer, Cheryl Lynn Long, and Geneva Pauline Shaffer; sister Ruth McDaniel; ten grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth enjoyed fishing, square dancing, and crocheting.

Funeral services were Friday, December 2, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was held in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News