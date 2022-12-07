Elizabeth “June” Shaffer, 80, died Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born May 23, 1942, at Gasconade County, Missouri, the daughter of Stanley and Leah Bialczyk.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Thurman Cecil “Bill” Shaffer, whom she married January 27, 1959, in Silva, Missouri; sisters Mary Ann Simpson and Nettie Barton; and brother Joseph Bialczyk.

Elizabeth is survived by son Thurman Cecil (Brigitte) Shaffer; daughters Sue (Roger) Pogue, Carol June Shaffer, Cheryl Lynn Long, and Geneva Pauline Shaffer; sister Ruth McDaniel; ten grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth enjoyed fishing, square dancing, and crocheting.

Funeral services were Friday, December 2, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was held in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.