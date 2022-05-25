Ellen Eloise “Wessie” Vance, 82, died Wednesday, May 18, 20202. She was born August 19, 1939 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Percy and Rachel (Wright) Reagan.

Eloise was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter Ashley Vance; brothers Don, Norman and Larry Reagan; and sister Nina Queener.

Survivors include sons David Vance and Jeffery (Trenna) Vance; nephew Shawn Queener; brother Gary (Sue) Reagan; grandchildren Curtis Arnold, Lucas Cody, Christopher David, William Craig, Caileb Queener and Dalton Queener; and great grandchildren Colton, Waylan, Addilynn Grace and Nevina Rehna Lynn.

Wessie was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. She enjoyed Church, family and helping other.

Visitation will be at 5 p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services will be

at 11 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Carl Hutcheson officiating. Interment will be at Snowdenville Cemetery.