{{featured_button_text}}
Ellen Irene Head

Ellen Irene Head

Ellen Irene Head, age 73, of Herculaneum, Missouri, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. She was born November 27, 1946 in Bonne Terre, the daughter of Wilma Irene (nee Mabery) and Willard Cruncleton Ashburn.

Mrs. Head was preceded in death by her parents; former husband Donald Wayne Kelley; sisters Margaret Anne (William survives of Moscow Mills, Missouri) Campen, and Janet Dallem Murry.

Survivors include her husband Thomas R. Head; daughters Melissa Anne (Adam) Cline of Kirksville, Missouri, Rebecca Anne (Michael Howard) Kelley of Festus, Missouri, and Debra Lynn (Doug) Goodwin of Festus; son Bruce Wayne Head of Fenton, Missouri; grandchildren Ella Cline, Hannah Schwein, Jonathon Schwein, Ian White, Logan Mueller, Launa Roberts, Brett Roberts, Kaylie Head and Rileigh Head; and great-grandsons Bryce and Braden.

Mrs. Head was a 1964 Herculaneum High School graduate and a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was employed by Doe Run Lead Co. for 32 years and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Festus/Crystal City where she sang in the choir.

Funeral services were Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus officiated by the Rev. Tish Green, Pastor of First United Methodist Church Festus/Crystal City. Interment was in Herculaneum Cemetery in Herculaneum. Memorials in her memory are preferred to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

To plant a tree in memory of Ellen Head as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments