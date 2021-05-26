Ellen L. Wiggins, 83, died Monday, May 17, 2021 in Cape Girardeau. She was born February 5, 1939 in Sullivan, Missouri, the daughter of Arlie and Reba (Ody) Mattox.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and sister Arlene Sayer.

Ellen is survived by her husband Bennie Wiggins whom she married February 14, 1959 in Sullivan; their children Valerie (Mike) Steinmeyer, David (Liz) Wiggins, Angelia (Marvin) Hollingshead, Jason (Kathy) Wiggins and Jim (Margarita) Crouch; grandchildren Michael, Michela, Jacob, Melissa, David, Emily, Reba, Stephine, Juliet, Madison, Riley, Mitchell, Harley and Jamie; great grandchildren Mattox, Kayden, Conner, Jack, Andrew, Elijah, Evelyn and Maddie.

Ellen was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church. She loved family and enjoyed fishing.

Funeral services were Friday, May 21, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Richard Whiskus officiating. Interment was in Jacob-Bess Cemetery, in Marquand.

