Elmer Dale Davis, 78, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, January 14, 2021 at ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born January 6, 1943 in Oxly, Missouri, a son of Samuel Allison and Alta Ellen (Reynolds) Davis.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Davis was preceded in death by son Dale Davis; grandson Daniel Davis; brothers William, Tony and Sam Davis; and sisters Geraldine Head and Faye Faulkner.

Those surviving include son and daughter-in-law Danny and Tammy Davis of Fredericktown; daughter Tammy Sue Jordan of Fredericktown; brothers Roy Davis of Farmington, Jack Davis of Marquand and Johnny Davis of Fredericktown; sisters Nancy Davis of Fredericktown and Freda Ward of Marquand; grandchildren April, Eric and Megan Davis and Ashley and Kyl Jordan.

Elmer was a self-employed logger. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was of the Southern Baptist faith.

A memorial service was held Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Francis officiating. Interment was in the Revelle Cemetery in Cherokee Pass.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.