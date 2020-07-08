You are the owner of this article.
Elmer Mouser
Elmer Mouser

Obits

Elmer Mouser, 96, of Marquand, formerly of Doniphan Missouri, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born January 11, 1924 in Marquand, to Ester and Frances Mouser.

Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Webb Mouser, Woodrow Mouser, and Roy Mouser; sisters Glenda Jeffrey and Essie Whitener; grandchildren Jamey Mouser and Daniel Mouser; and great-grandchild Ethan Jordan.

Elmer is survived by his wife of 71 years Roseda Monie Mouser; their children Eugene “Butch” (Clara) Mouser, Ronnie (Gail) Mouser, Barbara Jacobs, and Eddie (Donna) Mouser; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Elmer rarely met a stranger. He was of the Christian faith. Elmer loved going to auctions and was always looking for a good bargain. Moving to Doniphan in 1979, he worked at Vitronic, until his retirement and return to the family farm in Marquand. He spent his life raising cattle and tending a large garden. Those who knew him knew he loved cutting thistles.

Funeral services were Monday, July 6, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Eddie Mouser and Bro. Jamie Hovis officiating. Interment was held in Moore's Chapel Cemetery.

