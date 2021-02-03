Elsie Vivian Reagan, 90, of Ironton, Missouri, died Friday, January 15, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born February 28, 1930, in Silver Mines, Missouri, a daughter of Isaac Willis and Clara Mae (Goggin) Inman.
She married Wilborn Louie Reagan July 2, 1949. He preceded her in death Feb. 18, 2010.
Also preceding Mrs. Reagan in death were her parents; brothers Burnell, Oscar, and Dallas Inman; sisters Frances Prier and Dorothy Noonan and infant sisters Delores Kay and Clara Ruth Inman.
Survivors include children Wayne Reagan and wife Sue of Pilot Knob, Missouri and Elaine Barnes and husband Dennis of Ironton; brother, Kenneth (Judy) Inman of Edwardsville, Illinois; sisters Virginia Kauffman and husband Blaine of Fredericktown and Alma Rice of Ironton; grandchildren Kimberly Dement, Lindsay Browning, Benjamin Whited, and Adara Whited; great grandchildren Maddie Dement, Madeline Browning, Teagan, Corbyn, and Ashtyn Whited, and a host of other loving family members and dear friends.
Mrs. Reagan was a 1949 graduate of Ironton High School and a member of the Iron Mountain First Baptist Church. Vivian worked for Arcadia Valley Schools for many years. She will be truly missed by all that knew her.
A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Cole Family Chapel with the Rev. John Canterberry officiating. Interment was in Arcadia Valley Memorial Park.
