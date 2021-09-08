 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elwyn Venoy Clements
0 comments

Elwyn Venoy Clements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Elwyn Venoy Clements, 98, died Friday, August 27, 2021. He was born October 15, 1922 in Ellington, Missouri, the son of Ellard James and Jeanette Belle (Barton) Clements.

Elwyn was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mary Ann (Graham) Clements; sisters Fedda Ratcliff, Ruby Breeden and Melba Jane Graham; and brother Leo Clements.

Elwyn is survived by daughters Pamela Garron of Union, Missouri, Paula Shepard of Arnold, Missouri and Gail Brown of Franklin, Kentucky; brothers U.L., Lindell, and Johnny; sister Vee; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Elwyn was of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Funeral services were Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News