Emberly Faye Wade, five days old, died Monday, May 29, 2023. She was born May 24, 2023 in St. Louis, the daughter of Casey Evoyne Moser and Ryan Preston Wade.

Embrerly is survived by her parents; grandparents Karen and Paul Hill, Tearsa Wade and Tom and Mandy Crain; great grandparents Mae (Judy) Staples, Steve and Darlene Moser; brother and sisters Phoenix Wade, Caliegh Sansoucie, Bailey Sansoucie and Skylynn Wade; step-brother Ryan Black Jr.; step-sisters Crystal Black and JennaRay Black; step-father Ryan Black; and several aunts, uncles, cousins' and other family and friends.