Emma Jean Fadler

Emma Jean Fadler, 95, died Monday, January 9, 2023. She was born February 21, 1927 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Harold V. and Nina (Manken) Campbell.

Emma Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband Carl Fadler, whom she married April 21, 1945, at the Lutheran parsonage; brother Harold Campbell Jr.; and grandson Ryan Fadler.

Emma Jean is survived by children Ronald Lee (Sandra), Larry Ray, Carla Jean (Jeff) Williamson and Cathy Lynn (Brad) Quinn; brother Bill Campbell; seven grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

Emma Jean was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday School for 30 years. Emma Jean enjoyed embroidery, playing piano, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Funeral services were Monday, January 16, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Pettey officiating. Interment was at Yount Cemetery, Yount, Mo.

follisandsonsfh.com

