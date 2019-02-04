Try 1 month for 99¢

Emmanuel Preston Sohn, 37, died January 30, 2019. He was born September 2, 1981 at Farmington, the son of Eugene and Carol Sohn.

Emmanuel was preceded in death by his grandmother Virginia Sohn and grandfathers John Sohn and Bill Fitzgerald.

Emmanuel is survived by his parents Eugene and Carol (Leach) Sohn, fiance`Alex Clark; children McKenzee Moore; Olivia, and Sydney; brother Keith (Amanda) Sohn; niece Remi Jean Sohn; and grandmother Thelma “Cricket” Fitzgerald.

Emmanuel was of the Baptist faith.

Funeral services were Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Bryan Mills officiating. Interment was in Fitzgerald Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

