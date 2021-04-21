 Skip to main content
Eric Andrew Parsons
Obits

Eric Andrew Parsons, 67, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021. He was born June 4, 1953, the son of Edward O. and Rose M. (Cooper) Parsons.

Eric was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Eric is survived by his wife Kathy J. (Hill) Parsons whom he married June 1, 2001 in Fredericktown; son John Watson of Iron Mountain Lake; daughters Angie Roberts of Panama, Florida and Melissa Smith of Caledonia; grandchildren Brianna, Ryan, Jakob, Hunter, Harlee, Carter, Cassie and Tyler; and great grandchildren Olivia, Sophia, Greyson and Adelyn.

Funeral services were Monday, April 19, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Steve Steinc officiating.

