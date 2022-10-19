Erik Michael Mills, 22, of Williamsville, Missouri, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in Jefferson City. He was born August 11, 1999, in Fredericktown to Henry Edward and Jarron Lee (Chitwood) Mills.

Mr. Mills is survived by his mother and stepfather Jarron and Jason Pickert of Fredericktown; brother Austin Mills of De Soto, Missouri; stepbrother Caleb Pickert of Fredericktown and one niece, nephew and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; stepsister Maddie Pickert; grandmother Janet Reed and great grandmother Norma Hudson.

Erik had worked at Dollar General Store in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He enjoyed playing video games and hanging out with his friends.

A memorial service may be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Erik Mills Memorial Fund c/o Wilson Funeral Home.