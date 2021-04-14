 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ernest Charles Whitlock Sr.
0 comments

Ernest Charles Whitlock Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Ernest Charles Whitlock Sr., 75, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Cape Girardeau. He was born October 15, 1945 at Dow, Illinois, the son of Gilbert and Bessie (Goheen) Whitlock.

Ernest was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Dave Whitlock and Jack Whitlock and sister Ruth Kline.

Ernie is survived by his wife Ruth Whitlock; sons James (Heather) Whitlock and Ernie (Pam) Whitlock II; daughters Samantha (Jr.) Sebastian and Michelle Easley; sisters Connie Gettings and Lela (Jeff) Seidler; 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Ernie was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed fishing, gardening and all of his animals.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Robert Hahn officiating.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News