Ernest “Ernie” Lewis Robinson, 67, died Monday, October 31, 2022. He was born November 9, 1954 in Ironton, Missouri, the son of Lester Cletus Robinson and Betty (Anthony) Vishino.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, brother Raymond Robinson, and grandson-in-law Andrew Young.

Ernie is survived by his wife Deborah "Debbie" Robinson whom he married September 10, 1977 in Fredericktown; children Ernest (Lavenda) Robinson II, Steven “Bo” (Kari Smallegan) Robinson, Victoria Robinson and Rebecca Justin White; sisters Janet (Danny) Wagganer, Joanne (Randy) Armes, Rose (Joe) Huddleston, Nina Fry and Glenda Tesreau; grandchildren Christopher Skinner, Tyler Skinner, Destiny Robinson, Levi Robinson, Brianna Robinson, Megan Young, Haley (Anthony) Pentecost, Brandon Arth, David Robinson, Amber (Anthony) Keller, Lexi (Chase) Watson, Jeffrey Crocker and Jessica White; and 26 great grandchildren.

Ernie enjoyed spending time at the lake and at the shop and spending time with his family.

Funeral services were Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess Sr. officiating.