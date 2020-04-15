Ernest Miller
Ernest Miller

Obits

Ernest Miller, 85, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born September 26, 1934 at Black Mountain, the son of Ester and Ollie Miller.

Ernest was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Noah Miller, Owen Miller, and Russell Miller; and sister Alma (Miller) Mathes.

Ernest is survived by his wife Annie Jewel Miller whom he married March 8, 1972 in St. Louis; daughters Bambi (Don) Torress, Robin Tibbs, Rhonda (Charles) Elrod, Renee (Patrick) Brown, and Shelley (Matthew) Stacy; brothers James (Ellen) Miller, Melvin Miller, Alfred (Carol) Miller, and Gale (Jane) Miller; sisters Rheta Townsend and Dorothy (Charles) Brotherton; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Ernest enjoyed farming.

A graveside service was held Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Polk Liberty Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

