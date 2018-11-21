Try 3 months for $3
Estel Eugene Shoemake, 79, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born February 2, 1939 in Grassy, Missouri to Willard and Zetta Mae (Robbins) Shoemake.

Mr. Shoemake was preceded in death by his parents Willard Shoemake and Zetta Shoemake Roach and brothers Lindell Shoemake and Clifford Roach.

He is survived by his children Warren Shoemake and Paula Lundsford, both of Fredericktown; brother Bobby Roach of Fredericktown; grandchildren Dustin Hallemeyer and Alissa Shoemake, both of Fredericktown; great granchildren Mason Yarck and Masi Tinsley; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Estel was a machinist for McDonald Douglas in St. Louis and enjoyed coin and stamp collecting.

Funeral services were Monday, November 19, 2018 at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was at the Baker Cemetery in Marble Hill.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

