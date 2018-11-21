Esther Emma (Martin) Pense, 89, died Sunday, November 18, 2018. Esther had turned 89 years old on November 11, 2018. She was born in Cornwall, Missouri to Mary R. (Francis) and Harry C. Martin.
Esther married the love of her life, Clifford L. Pense, January 25, 1953.
Preceding Mrs. Pense in death were her parents; her husband; brother and sister-in-law Marvin (Bonnie) Martin; and son-in-law Randy Shoemaker.
Survivors include children David (Charlet) Pense of Fredericktown, Larry (Patty) Pense of Glenpool, Oklahoma; and Cindy Pense Shoemaker of Fredericktown; granddaughters Chelsea Pense (Tyler) Rehkop; Molly Boyd; Cristen Pense, all of Fredericktown; grandsons Jeffrey (Sammi) Pense of Glenpool, Oklahoma, Tommy (Amanda) Boyd and Joey Boyd, both of Farmington; great-grandchildren Landyn Pratt, Noah and Kinsley Boyd, Beck and Carter Rehkop, Elliot, Stella, Reid and Fletcher Pense; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Esther attended Cornwall Presbyterian Church, teaching Sunday School class and playing the piano. She later attended the Presbyterian Church in Fredericktown. Her love of antiques brought her to many auctions in the area. Clifford and Esther spent time traveling and spending winter months in Florida where they went sight-seeing and loved going to the flea markets.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment will be in Snowdenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Snowdenville Cemetery or Safe Harbor Hospice.
