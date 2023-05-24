Ethan Levy West, 29, died Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Wayne County, Missouri. He was born January 7, 1994 in Farmington, the son of Timothy Lee and Lisa Renee (Matthews) West.

Ethan was preceded in death by grandparents Ogie West, Velva Joann Rauls and Bill Rauls.

Ethan is survived by his parents; his wife Shawna West (Epler); children Ocyous Grover West and Adalee Monay West both of Fredericktown; brother Tommy King of Fredericktown; sisters April Firebaugh of Piedmont, Mo. and Morgan West and husband David Harrison of Fredericktown; grandparents Wanda West of Park Hills, Mo. and Linda and Stan Matthews of Fredericktown; and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and in-laws from Pennsylvania.

Ethan was of the Christian Faith. He loved music, cooking, tie-dying, TikTok, hula hooping, spinning fire poi, and animals.

A memorial service was held Friday, May 19, 2023, at Follis Place of Madison County.