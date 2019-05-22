Eugene Ernest Moore, 56, of Fredericktown, died May 18, 2019 in Fredericktown. He was born July 31, 1962 in Granite City, Illinois the son of Harvey and Allene (Fadler) Moore.
Eugene was preceded in death by his father and grandparents Caruthers and Della Moore and Earnest and Celia Fadler.
Eugene is survived by his mother; son Jonathan Moore of Fredericktown; brothers Robert (Janine) Moore of Fredericktown and Roger (Kathy) Moore of Granite City; sister Linda (Craig) Aumann of Fredericktown; nieces and nephews Jacob (Heather) Aumann of Shanghi, China, Jodie Aumann Cooper of Overland Park, Kansas, Zeb (Lauren) Moore, of Granite City, Della McCullough of Granite City, Rochelle (Randy) Parson of Fredericktown, Sarah (Kris) Belken of Fredericktown and Talitha Moore of Fredericktown; along with many great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Eugene worked at Nestle Beverage and retired from Granite City Steel, both in Granite City.
His greatest joy in life was his son Jonathan. He never met a stranger, always had a smile on his face and asked everyone he met "how are you doing."
Funeral services were Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel.
