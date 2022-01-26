Eugene Jordan, 92, died Sunday, January 16, 2022 He was born January 13, 1930 in Madison County, Missouri, the son of Henry H. and Stella (Hale) Jordan.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Jonathan Turner; and siblings Willard Jordan, Everett Jordan, Delores Sirken, Harold Jordan, and Howard Jordan.

Eugene is survived by his wife Stella (Padilla) Jordan whom he married August 8, 1955 at Waukegan, Illinois; children Karen (Mike) Turner of Fredericktown, Steven E. (Theresa) Jordon of Dalton, GA., William Henry Jordan, Richard Alan (Missy) Jordon all of Fredericktown and Mike Jordan; grandchildren Chris (Ashley) Turner, Nathan Jordon (Alyssa Rudd), Alyssa Jordon, Will Jordan and Matthew Jordan; five great grandchildren; and siblings Joe Jordan of California, Charles “Chuck” Jordan of California, Larry Jordan of Oklahoma City, OK., Lucille Watson of Fredericktown and Jerry Lynn Jordan of California.

Eugene was a career veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed going to casinos.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Steve Francis officiating. Interment was in Oak Grove Cemetery.

