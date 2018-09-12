Eugenia “Jean” Johnson, 94, died September 6, 2018. She was born June 24, 1924 at Fredericktown, the daughter of Monroe Moses and Bertha (Means) Sebastian.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jerold W. Johnson, whom she married June 28, 1942 at Fredericktown; infant son Ronnie Johnson; brothers Hugh Sebastian, Harry Sebastian, and Charles Sebastian; and sisters Ethel Sebastian, Alma Arnold, Eileen Mickey, and Elsie Gardner.
Jean is survived by son Harold “Mike” (Ellen) Johnson; daughters Nancy (Dennis) Harter and Jeralyn (Charles) Buford; sisters Colleen Graham, and Glenda Huffman; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Jean was a member of Bethel United Baptist Church, and enjoyed cooking, sewing, and was very active in Church work.
Funeral service was Monday, September 10, 2018, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Dereck Buford and Elder Steve Rehkop officiating. Interment was at Sebastian Cemetery.
