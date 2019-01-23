Try 1 month for 99¢
Obits

Eula Sally Ann Statler, 87, of Fredericktown, died Monday, January 14, 2019 at the Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was born November 7, 1931 in Millersville, Missouri, a daughter of Marvin Jessie and Retha (Shrum) Mills.

On November 7, 1949 in Bollinger County, Missouri she married Floyd Dale “Bud” Statler. He preceded her in death September 5, 2011. She is also preceded by her parents; son Samuel Statler; daughter Barbara Jackson; granddaughter Christina Jackson; son-in-law Kenneth Myers and three brothers and five sisters.

Mrs. Statler is survived by son Kenneth Statler and wife Debbie of Cascade, Missouri; daughters Patsy Lundsford and husband Jim of Whitewater, Missouri, Dorothy Myers, Sandra Myers and husband Scott and Tandra Carey and husband Duane all of Marquand; sister Loretta Wilkerson of St. Louis; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eula had worked as quality control at the Tri-Con Manufacturing Company in Cape Girardeau. She enjoyed quilting, collecting rocks, flower gardening and loved playing the piano. She was a member of the Union Light Free Will Baptist Church in Patton.

Funeral services were Friday, January 18, 2019 at Union Light Church near Patton with Bro. David McCutcheon and Bro. Les Bequette officiating. Interment was at the Union Light Cemetery.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Eula Sally Ann Statler
