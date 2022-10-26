Euldine Catherine McWilliams, 92, long-time resident of Jackson, and recently of Centerton, Arkansas died Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Mrs. McWilliams was born December 21, 1929, in Cape Girardeau to Purve and Myrtle Biffle Jones.

Euldine was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Virgil L. Henry and Raymond McWilliams; her sisters Geraldine Abbott and Iona Statler; and her brothers, Eddie, Milford, Biffle, and Stanley Jones.

Survivors include her children Charlene (Tom) Underwood of Centerton, Delvin (Amanda) Henry of Long Beach, California, Peggy (Ron) Harris of Farmington, and Mary (Steve) Porter of St. Louis; grandchildren, Liz (Ryan) Majercik of Columbia, Emily (Chuck) Schwartz of Desloge, Ryan (Logan) Underwood of Centerton, Arkansas, Bradlee (Samantha) Underwood of Bentonville, Arkansas, Adam (Lexie) Harris of New Jersey, and Landon (Rozalyn) Porter of St. Louis; great-grandchildren Hudson and Aidan Underwood, Slone and Ashton Harris, and Maddox Majercik with two more on the way; numerous extended family members and dear friends.

Euldine retired from a long career with Superior Manufacturing. She enjoyed being outdoors, travel, playing cards, visiting with friends and cherished the time shared with her family. Mrs. McWilliams was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Services were Friday, October 21, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Bentonville. Memorials may be made to the Dorcus Sewing Group or the Second Street Pantry of the First United Methodist Church, 201 NW 2nd St, Bentonville, AR 72712 or www.FumcBentonville.org Arrangements were under the care of Callison-Lough Funeral Home in Bentonville.