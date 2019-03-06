Try 3 months for $3
Eunice M. Adams, 88, of Fredericktown, died Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Ozark Manor Care Center in Fredericktown. She was born December 31, 1930 in Lodi, Missouri, a daughter of Duffy and Vina Easley.

She had married Thomas Adams who preceded her in death. A daughter, Sue Adkison and sister, Helen Gipson also preceded her.

Mrs. Adams is survived by her grandchildren: Sharon Bedrosian of Jefferson City, Howard Adkison of Fredericktown and Gennie Head also of Fredericktown; seven great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Eunice was a homemaker and enjoyed working puzzles and spending time with her family.

Funeral services were Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was at the Lewis Cemetery in Lodi.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

