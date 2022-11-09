Eva Joan Pettey, 82, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at ClaRu DeVille Care Center in Fredericktown. She was born June 24, 1940, in St. Louis, to Joseph and Eva (Broddy) Schalk.

She was married to Robert Taylor Pettey. He preceded her in death in 1998. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Pettey was preceded in death by son Scott Taylor Pettey; stepson Nick Pettey and brother Larry D. Schalk.

Those surviving include brother and sister-in-law Joe and Dorothy Schalk of Fredericktown; nieces Melissa Hinkle of Fredericktown and Bridgett Arreola of Washington, Ohio; stepsons Mike and Mark Pettey; and stepdaughter Betty Pettey.

Eva worked in at the Mercantile Bank in St. Louis. She enjoyed reading and loved her cats and dogs.

A graveside service was held Friday, November 4, 2022 at Little Vine Cemetery near Fredericktown with Chaplin Bob Crecelius officiating.