 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evaon Parker
0 comments

Evaon Parker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Evaon Parker, 78, died Monday, March 22, 2021 in Fredericktown. She was born November 30, 1942 in Eminence, Missouri, the daughter of Luther and Mabel (Street) Pritchett.

Evaon was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Donald Pritchett, Eva Wallace, Ronald Pritchett, Judy Combs, and Jerry Pritchett; and step-daughter Seva.

Evaon is survived by her husband Ray Parker whom she married March 21, 1981 in Fredericktown; children Martin Hasty, J. D. Hasty, Tanya Hasty, Shawn Hasty; step-children Faye and Jimmy Hasty, and Venus Parker and Tina Parker; grandchildren they raised Luke Wheeling, Caleb Wheeling, Jimmy Hasty, Brian Hasty, Dakota Keller, Gabbie Keller, Mabel Hasty, Taylor Hasty, Robbie Buesking, Travis Buesking, Randy Buesking and Dannille Buesking–Clark; great grandchildren Aliza, Cheyenne and Nick; many nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Friday, March 26, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Charles David McCutcheon officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News