Evelyn Geraldine "Gerri" Smith
Evelyn Geraldine "Gerri" Smith

Obits

Ms. Evelyn Geraldine "Geri" Smith, 78, died Monday, June 21, 2021 as family sat at bedside and friends and neighbors of Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home in Fredericktown, where she called home for the last 11 years. She was born December 18, 1942, to Alva C. Smith and Stella S.E. (Cooper) Smith.

As those who have known Ms. Geri are sad for our loss, we rejoice for her arrival in glory, no more pain, no more strife. Ms. Geri was loved by everyone who ever met her. She was known for her smile and pleasant disposition.

Ms. Geri was preceded in death by her parents; sister Patricia D. (Floyd) Tinsley; nephew Kirby W. (Helen) Shelly and nephew Adam H. Allgier.

Ms. Geri is survived by sister Mary E. (Larry) Shelley of Farmington; brother Donald C. (Cheryll) Smith of Yakima, Washington and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who will miss her smile and her infectious belly rolling laugh.

Ms. Geri was known to have been quite crafty in her earlier years. She once enjoyed painting, cross stitching, latch hook, and teaching her nieces and nephews how to stay in the lines and color beautifully. In her much less younger years, she enjoyed participating in crafts and activities offered in her home. One of her favorite was playing bingo where her jackpot was a stuffed animal. She loved to collect stuffed animals, beds full of them. They brought her joy.

Ms. Geri loved attending church services every opportunity she had. The family's heartfelt appreciation goes to the family of Cornerstone Tabernacle for providing transportation to and from services for many years.

The family were often told by Stockhoff Nursing Home staff "Geri is one of our favorites." This would ignite a spark in our heart, but deep down we knew the staff had many favorites to whom they loved dearly.

Funeral services were Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor David McCutcheon officiating. Interment was at Antioch Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

