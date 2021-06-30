Evelyn Geraldine "Gerri" Smith

Ms. Evelyn Geraldine "Geri" Smith, 78, died Monday, June 21, 2021 as family sat at bedside and friends and neighbors of Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home in Fredericktown, where she called home for the last 11 years. She was born December 18, 1942, to Alva C. Smith and Stella S.E. (Cooper) Smith.
As those who have known Ms. Geri are sad for our loss, we rejoice for her arrival in glory, no more pain, no more strife. Ms. Geri was loved by everyone who ever met her. She was known for her smile and pleasant disposition.
Ms. Geri was preceded in death by her parents; sister Patricia D. (Floyd) Tinsley; nephew Kirby W. (Helen) Shelly and nephew Adam H. Allgier.
Ms. Geri is survived by sister Mary E. (Larry) Shelley of Farmington; brother Donald C. (Cheryll) Smith of Yakima, Washington and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who will miss her smile and her infectious belly rolling laugh.
Ms. Geri was known to have been quite crafty in her earlier years. She once enjoyed painting, cross stitching, latch hook, and teaching her nieces and nephews how to stay in the lines and color beautifully. In her much less younger years, she enjoyed participating in crafts and activities offered in her home. One of her favorite was playing bingo where her jackpot was a stuffed animal. She loved to collect stuffed animals, beds full of them. They brought her joy.
Ms. Geri loved attending church services every opportunity she had. The family's heartfelt appreciation goes to the family of Cornerstone Tabernacle for providing transportation to and from services for many years.
The family were often told by Stockhoff Nursing Home staff "Geri is one of our favorites." This would ignite a spark in our heart, but deep down we knew the staff had many favorites to whom they loved dearly.
Funeral services were Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor David McCutcheon officiating. Interment was at Antioch Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.