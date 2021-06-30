Evelyn Geraldine "Gerri" Smith

Ms. Evelyn Geraldine "Geri" Smith, 78, died Monday, June 21, 2021 as family sat at bedside and friends and neighbors of Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home in Fredericktown, where she called home for the last 11 years. She was born December 18, 1942, to Alva C. Smith and Stella S.E. (Cooper) Smith.

As those who have known Ms. Geri are sad for our loss, we rejoice for her arrival in glory, no more pain, no more strife. Ms. Geri was loved by everyone who ever met her. She was known for her smile and pleasant disposition.

Ms. Geri was preceded in death by her parents; sister Patricia D. (Floyd) Tinsley; nephew Kirby W. (Helen) Shelly and nephew Adam H. Allgier.

Ms. Geri is survived by sister Mary E. (Larry) Shelley of Farmington; brother Donald C. (Cheryll) Smith of Yakima, Washington and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who will miss her smile and her infectious belly rolling laugh.