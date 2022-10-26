Evelyn Kay Durso, 85, formerly of Marquand, died Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born Saturday, February 6, 1937 in St. Louis, one of three children born to Otto Dees and Mabel Barker Dees.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Ronald Grant Durso; daughter Karen Tracy; sister Emma Jane Farrel; and brother Charles Otto Dees (known to his friends as C.O. Dees).

Kay is survived by children Kevin G. Durso (wife, Deborah) and Khris G. Durso (wife, Meredith); son-in-law, Greg Tracy (married to Michelle); grandchildren Ryan Durso (wife, Kristy), Michael Durso (wife, Kristen), Alecia Gutridge, Nicholas Durso, Matthew Tracy and Kristen Smith (husband, Brad); great-grandchildren, Davalyn Durso, Reese Durso, Timothy Durso, Olivia Durso, John Durso, Finn Durso, Lincoln Durso, Dylan Moss, Aiden Moss, Madison Gutridge, Elijah Durso and Odin Durso; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families, and friends.

She was a devoted wife and loving mother. When Khris started junior high, she went back to school and earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from UMSL. After graduation she got a job as an accountant at Ralston Purina and worked for many years. When her husband transferred to Florida with IBM, Kay continued her accounting career and worked for Boca Blue Star in Boca Raton.

She enjoyed many hobbies with her late husband, including sailing, especially the U.S. Virgin Islands off the coast of Florida and locally at Carlyle Lake in Illinois, being a “Vintner” or wine maker, mountain climbing (Mt. Fuji) and camping. She was a member of the Power Squadron, a sailing club in Florida. She also sang in church choir, played the piano, and accompanied violin pieces on the piano. She spent many hours reading her bible and walking with her Heavenly Father. Additionally, she was a fantastic cook.

Graveside Services were Friday, October 21, 2022, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Kay’s family requests memorials be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132.