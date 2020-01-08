{{featured_button_text}}
Evelyn Whitener, 90, died Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born August 28, 1929 in Fairview, West Virginia, the daughter of Rexie Earl and Edna Mae Connor.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gerald Whitener, whom she married April 30, 1950 at the Twelve Mile Baptist Church in Madison County; sisters Louise Gilmore and Jean Edwards; and brother Bill Reese.

Evelyn is survived by son Alan Whitener and daughter Ruth Whitener.

She was a member of Fredericktown First Baptist Church, and enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and visiting with friends.

