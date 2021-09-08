Everett Edward Persons, 75, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was born August 19, 1946 in Ironton, the son of Everett William Persons and Hazel Norma (Young) Persons.

Everett was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Phillip Irwin; aunts Wanda Russell and Carol Reed; first wife Patsy (Sales) Persons; and an infant brother Ricky William Persons.

Everett is survived by his wife Christina (Dayton) Persons whom he married June 17, 1978 in Pilot Knob, Mo.; sons Arthur Anderson of St. Louis, Shawn Persons of Barnhart, Mo.; Thomas Persons of Houston, TX., and Clifford Anderson Jr. of Lake St. Louis, Mo; daughters Denice Kemper (Dayton), Misty Miller (Persons), and Wendy Stark (Persons); Brother Roger Persons of Lake Killarney, Mo.; sisters Evon (Charles)Turner of Arcadia, Mo. and Sherry (Doyal) Hinkle of Fredericktown, Mo.; 22 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

Everett was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, quiet game with the children, feeding birds and bird watching.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Joe Collyett officiating. Interment will be at Polk-Liberty Cemetery, in Iron County, Mo.

