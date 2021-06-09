Everett “Harlen” Bales, 78, of Ellington, Missouri, died Monday, May 31, 2021 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Missouri. He was born July 10, 1942 in Ellington, a son of Everett and Beulah Jennings.

Mr. Bales married Ruth Ione Schwarten December 2, 1960 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She preceded him in death. Besides his wife and parents, Mr. Bales was preceded by son Harlen Maxwell Bales; brothers Jerry E. Bales and Jim “Sonny” Bales; and sisters Irene Hampton and Earlene Roush.

Survivors include sons Jerome B. (Pam) Bales of Battlefield, Missouri and Malcolm B. (Jennifer) Bales of Ellington; sister Judy (James) Stamey of Virginia Beach, Virginia; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Harlen was a 1960 Ellington High School graduate. He went to Southeast Missouri State University and later worked for American General and Farm Bureau Insurance Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being on Clearwater Lake in his pontoon, drinking beer and visiting with his friends.

He was a member of the Barnesville Masonic Lodge #222 and received his 50-year membership pin. The family says he was “an ornery old cuss” but they loved him anyway and will miss him dearly.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

