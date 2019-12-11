{{featured_button_text}}

Fay Lorraine Umfleet, 95, died December 2, 2019 in Cape Girardeau. She was born May 8, 1924 in Fredericktown, the daughter of John and Alice (Bollinger) Matthews.

Fay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Alvin Umfleet, whom she married October 18, 1946 in Cape Girardeau; brothers and sisters Harold, A.J., William, Clarence and John Matthews, Wilma Matthews and Zelta Rouse.

Fay is survived by sons Richard (Kathy) Umfleet, Garry (Donna) Umfleet and David (Tanya) Umfleet; daughter Connie (Norman) Hahn; sister Alma Smith; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Fay was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, walking and just being active.

Funeral services were Friday, December 6, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Charles David McCutcheon and Dr. Lindell Sikes officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Park.

To send flowers to the family of Fay Umfleet, please visit Tribute Store.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

