Faye Louise Elfrink, 78, of Coldwater, Missouri died Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus, Missouri. She was born November 29, 1943, in St. Louis, to Fred and Mildred (Clark) Lowery.

She married Alvin August Elfrink November 4, 1961, in St. Louis. He survives in Coldwater.

Other survivors include sons Ken Elfrink of Robertsville, Missouri and Robert “Bob” Elfrink and wife Tammy of Long Lane, Missouri; daughter Kristina Phillips of Coldwater; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by son Jeffery Elfrink and brother Freddy Lowery.

Faye was a homemaker. She enjoyed flowers, reading, watching game shows, and loved cats, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Funeral services were Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Robert “Bob” Elfrink officiating. Interment was in the Coldwater Methodist Cemetery in Coldwater, Missouri.