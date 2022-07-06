 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flora Jeanette Daniels

Flora Jeanette Daniels, 81, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her grandson’s home in Festus, Missouri. She was born November 11, 1940, in St. Louis.

On March 28, 1959, in St. Louis, she married Thomas Jerry Daniels. He preceded her in death on December 11, 2017. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Daniels was also preceded by one son, Jerry Daniels.

Survivors include children Cheri Modglin of Clearwater, Florida, Marsha Daniels of Virginia and Thomas Daniels of Piedmont, Missouri; grandchildren Brian Widener and Amy Widener, both of Festus, Missouri; great grandchildren Ava, Evan, and Jeremy; and great great grandchild Illiana.

Flora was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, decorating, going to yard sales and fishing.

A graveside service was held Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown.

