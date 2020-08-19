× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Floyd David Graves, 76, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in St. Louis. He was born June 11, 1944 in St. Louis, the son of George Edwin and Lola Beatrice (Brooks) Graves.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Paul Graves.

Dave is survived by son Gary Graves of Jasper, Indiana; brother Carl Graves (Mary); sister Rebecca Graves Schuham (Tony); and grandson Liam Graves.

Dave worked for Boeing Aircraft as an aircraft engineer in St. Louis and Seattle, Washington. He also served his country in the Air National Guard Reserves.

Dave was a member of the Foot Hills Car Club and enjoyed time with family and friends.

Funeral services were Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Bryan Schaefer officiating. Interment was in Parkview Cemetery, in Farmington, Missouri.

To plant a tree in memory of Floyd Graves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.